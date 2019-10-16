Azerbaijani opposition to hold rally despite government ban

Baku City Hall again refused to authorize a rally of the National Council of Democratic Forces in Baku on October 19. According to contact.az, the authorities again proposed that the opposition hold a rally on the outskirts of the city in the village of Lokbatan.
The city hall has once again violated the constitutional rights to freedom of assembly and demands to hold an action in Lokbatan. But we have already stated that this does not suit us and a peaceful rally will take place on the square in front of the metro station on May 28 at 3pm, the rally organizers said.
Earlier the capital’s police said that the unauthorized action would be stopped. According to reliable information, police have already detained activists in order to prevent an opposition rally from being held.