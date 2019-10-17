Investigator of Special Investigation Service visits Central Office of Republican Party of Armenia

An investigator of the Special Investigation Service visited the Central Office of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on Thursday, RPA Vice-Chair Armen Ashotyan wrote on Facebook.
According to him, he visited the Central Office of the Republican Party of Armenia to confiscate materials related to the suspension of the membership of RPA Hrayr Tovmasyan.
As reported earlier, MP Arman Babajanyan announced the initiation of a criminal case based materials collected in connection with the message “upon the seizure of power by Hrayr Tovmasyan and other persons” transmitted to him by the prosecutor general. The MP appealed to the parliament factions for political support. The Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties refused, My Step has not yet responded.