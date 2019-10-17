News
Ruben Melikyan: Elderly father and daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan summoned to NSS
Ruben Melikyan: Elderly father and daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan summoned to NSS
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Retired father, 75, and two daughters of the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan are summoned to the NSS, lawyer, human rights activist Ruben Melikyan wrote on Facebook.

“I just found out that a seventy-five year old retired father and two daughters of the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan were summoned to the NSS tomorrow. Guys, do you understand what “red line” you cross?” Melikyan wonders.

As reported earlier, based on the message of the MP Arman Babajanyan, a criminal case was initiated on usurpation of power. The head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and other persons appear in the case.
