Body of woman, 69, removed from rubbles in Kapan

The body of Ela P (born 1950) was removed under the rubble of a collapsed two-story house in Kapan, the Ministry of Emergencies' press service reported.
As reported earlier, due to a landslide on Thursday, the building collapsed in Kapan. Rescuers are working at the scene, special equipment is involved. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Head of the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia earlier said he can't say whether the people who remained under the rubble of the house that collapsed in Kapan are still alive