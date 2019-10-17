CC publishes decision on CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan

The Constitutional Court has announced its working decision on not accepting the parliament appeal on the termination of the Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan's powers.
The Constitution has maximally restricted the influence of other branches of power on judges of the Constitutional Court, thereby eliminating the possibility of pressure and guaranteeing the effective implementation of the Constitutional Court's mission.
The Constitutional Court noted in its 16-page ruling that the use of the term "judge (member) of the Constitutional Court" does not comply with the constitutional provisions of the National Assembly regarding the application to the Constitutional Court.
As to the applicant's position that "... Hrayr Tovmasyan apparently committed acts that discredit the authority of the Constitutional Court and / or are incompatible with the post of judge - a substantial disciplinary violation", the Constitutional Court stated that the basis for the termination of a CC judge's powers is not a disciplinary violation but merely a disciplinary violation during his or her term in office as a judge of the Constitutional Court who qualifies as essential.
The Constitutional Court also held that the application was filed in violation of the statutory deadline.
Thus, the Constitutional Court decided to reject the examination of the case.