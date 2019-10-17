News
Thursday
October 17
Gyumri school children thank the world (PHOTO)
Gyumri school children thank the world (PHOTO)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

GYUMRI. – School children expressed their gratitude to the world by saying “Thank you, world” at Gyumri’s Vardanants square as a part of a flash mob organized within the Aurora Forum.

The events of the Aurora Forum commenced with “Gratitude” flash mob that brought together several thousands of school students in Gyumri.

One hundred years ago children who survived the Armenian Genocide sent the world a photo of gratitude form Gyumri. Now 100 years later children once again said “Thank you, world”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
