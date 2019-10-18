France police arrest person suspected of planning 9/11-like terrorism

French law enforcement has arrested a man accused of planning major terrorism in the manner of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, France Info radio network reported.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told the agency that the arrestee was inspired by “9/11,” and he was preparing to hijack a plane to carry out this attack.
The minister also noted that this is the 60th case of terrorism prevention in France ever since 2013.
According to France Info’s sources at the French police, the arrestee is a 30-year-old French citizen who lives in capital city Paris.