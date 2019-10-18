Man cuts own throat in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A man about 30 years old, and whose throat was cut, was ambulanced to a hospital from an administrative district of capital city Yerevan, Armenia Sputnik reported.
The incident occurred Wednesday.
Even though the man had lost a great deal of blood due to this injury, doctors have managed to save his life.
But the police officers who had arrived at the hospital could not speak to him because he was unable to say anything.
The man had cut his own throat, and most likely with a knife.
Law enforcement agencies will determine whether this was a suicide attempt, or something else.