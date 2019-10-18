Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session

Chair of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan left for Washington to participate in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Governing Councils' 2019 annual session, CB's press service reported.
A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled, in particular with the newly appointed IMF Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, IMF the of the Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour, and others.
Within the event working discussions are planned with the heads of European Investment Bank, German KfW Bank, Moody's credit ratings and a number of other international financial institutions.