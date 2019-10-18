News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session
Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chair of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan left for Washington to participate in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Governing Councils' 2019 annual session, CB's press service reported.

A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled, in particular with the newly appointed IMF Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, IMF the of the Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour, and others.

Within the event working discussions are planned with the heads of European Investment Bank, German KfW Bank, Moody's credit ratings and a number of other international financial institutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign
And that is not all! Any customer having made every 1000th transaction during the campaign will receive a gift certificate...
 Ardshinbank publishes its financial results for third quarter of 2019
During the quarter the number of the Bank's active customers increased by about 1500 making about 250,000...
 Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion
US prosecutors have accused Halkbank of participating in a multi-billion dollar scheme...
 Ardshinbank launches second phase of bonds
The placement will end on December 10, 2019. The redemption of the bonds will take place on January 10, 2022...
 CB: Opportunities for expanding China UnionPay financial services in Armenia discussed
UnionPay is a payment system operating in the global financial market...
 Interview with Ameriabank representative on what is happening in housing market
Interview with Gevorg Manukyan, Head of Mortgage and Auto Lending Direction at Ameriabank...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos