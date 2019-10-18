Kim Balayan: Government is taking steps that discredit it

I do not understand why the authorities are taking steps that discredit them, former Constitutional Court judge Kim Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Friday, referring to the criminal case initiated by the Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and others for allegedly seizing power.
"The government's steps must be very legal, and I don't understand why the authorities are taking steps that are legally groundless and discredit them," he said.
According to the former CC member, the problem is in the political field.
"Political problems cannot be covered by a mere legal veil, if they see a political problem, they have to change the Constitution," he said.
Referring to the statement of independent MP Arman Babajanyan that Hrayr Tovmasyan did not resign his deputy mandate while assuming the post of CC President, Balayan responded: “When I was elected to the Constitutional Court in a timely manner, I did not write an application to quit the party. When I was asked to write an application, I said why should I write if the Constitution already states that a member of the Constitutional Court cannot be a party member?”
As reported earlier, Arman Babajanyan claims that Hrayr Tovmasyan has assumed the office of the President of the Constitutional Court using criminal schemes.