LA City Council votes to designate William Saroyan Square with plaque, controversy sparked

Meeting dedicated to Armenia's innovation development held at Government

Armenia new ambassador hands letter of credence to Slovenia president

Armenia finance minister, Asian Development Bank representatives discuss sectoral programs

Press statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group after visiting region

Hrayr Tovmasyan's father in Armenian NSS

Kim Balayan: Government is taking steps that discredit it

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria delivers medical supplies to Aleppo military hospital

Rep. Ted Lieu live on CNN urges US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Avetik Chalabyan: Armenia authorities decided to follow well-tested path of Bolsheviks

Armenia-EU meeting: Decision to approve list of arbitrators signed in Brussels

UWC Dilijan Director: Knowledge is meaningless if it does not serve people

PM holds special meeting of Armenian Security Council

Brother of national hero Tatul Krpeyan dies in road accident in Armenia

Expert: Bill on implementation of electoral system's reforms will be presented to public

Dilijan Day is held as part of Aurora forum

Noubar Afeyan: You can help people in any status

Turkey resumes invasion of Syria despite agreement with US

Emergencies minister: Armenia should learn how to prevent emergency situations, not eliminate consequences

Former Justice Minister: Hrayr Tovmasyan’s criminal case is trap for PM

Armenia MFA reminds Baku: “Kazan document” was rejected by Azerbaijan itself

EU leaders disagree on budget plan for 2021-2027

Prisoner, 54, dies in Armavir prison

Armenian CB chair heads to Washington to participate in IMF, WB autumn session

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 1 injured

Donald Trump announces imminent resignation of US Secretary of Energy

Hearings on issue of reforms in law on parties held in Armenian parliament

Man cuts own throat in Yerevan

Hungary citizen, 30, has road accident in Armenia

France police arrest person suspected of planning 9/11-like terrorism

Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs to head for US to study culture

Brad Sherman: time to recognize Armenian Genocide by overwhelming vote

Trump praises Erdogan, calls ceasefire deal “an amazing outcome”

FM: Armenia determined to contribute to cooperation and dialogue at Human Rights Council

Microsoft AI expert: ML and AI have tremendous value

China hopes to reach phased trade deal with US

Pence: US, Turkey agree on 5-day ceasefire in Syria

Trump informs about great news out of Turkey

Gyumri school children thank the world (PHOTOS)

Macron urges EU members to unite and condemn Turkey's invasion

Armenian PM invites Japanese counterpart to visit Armenia (PHOTO)

ARF member: Putting pressure on Armenia Constitutional Court president through family members is low

Adviser to Japan PM: Japan is good at overcoming challenges

FM receives delegation headed by directors and producers

Zambia's ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

Guatemalan ambassador hands copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

Death toll of landslide occurred in Yerevan, Armenian SIS conducts investigations at CC, 17.10.19 digest

Armenia elected to UN Human Rights Council

National security service staff visit father of Armenia's Constitutional Court head (PHOTO)

Zakharova: Russia has always called on Karabakh parties to take constructive approach

Maria Zakharova believes it is necessary to consider issue of Garegin Nzhdeh from historical point of view

Russian and Turkish officials discuss Syria op

Armenia MPs to head for Russia on business trip

Italy's PM holds phone talks with Erdogan in Syria

BBC: Erdogan 'threw Trump's Syria letter in bin'

CC publishes decision on CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan

Dollar loses value in Armenia

12 people staged protest in Greece against Turkish invasion of Syria

Armenian and France Justice Ministers agree to deepen cooperation

Avinyan on criminal case against Armenia Constitutional Court president: We didn’t set goal to get rid of Tovmasyan

Report: Violations revealed at High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia

ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign

Armenia PM: Quality must be ensured in projects

South Korean ambassador hands copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

Armenian audit chamber reveals serious violations for AMD 9.9 billion

Law professor Kais Saied elected Tunisian president

Armenian lavash included in CNN’s list of the world's 50 best breads

Armenia policeman killed in line of duty is posthumously awarded with Medal for Bravery

Constitution specialist on launching criminal case against CC president: I couldn’t believe it

Another body found in Kapan under rubbles (PHOTOS)

Bus with foreign pilgrims crashes in Saudi Arabia: 35 people killed

Body of woman, 69, removed from rubbles in Kapan

Ruben Melikyan: Elderly father and daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan summoned to NSS

British pound jumps sharply after news of Brexit deal

Armenia Special Investigation Service conducts investigation at Constitutional Court

PM says our biggest problem is capital expenditures

Armenian PM advisor Arshak Karapetyan arrives in parliament

Lawyer: Wording on “usurpation of power” case, which includes Hrayr Tovmasyan, is extremely vague

UK and EU reach Brexit deal

Armenia minister on Amulsar project: If we have submitted document to PM, it means facts need checking

Ardshinbank publishes its financial results for third quarter of 2019

Minister: It was profitable for economic operator to do nothing, and then to pay fine if accident happens​

Delegation led by deputy chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces heads to Belarus

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Yesterday very important event occurred for our civil aviation

Armenia PM to “Soldier” NGO chair: Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government?

Armenian Emergencies Minister: I can’t say whether people who remained under rubbles in Kapan are still alive

SANA: Some people received severe chemical burns as result of shelling of the Syrian Ras al-Ain

Head of Human Rights and Benevolence Center of Armenian Defense Ministry meets with servicewomen

PM advisor to be called to committee to investigate circumstances of April escalation

Court rejects complaint of Daniel Ioannisyan in Armenia

Tigran Avinyan, Noubar Afeyan discuss implementation of innovations in Armenia

Investigator of Special Investigation Service visits Central Office of Republican Party of Armenia

US delegation travels to Turkey to achieve ceasefire in northern Syria

EUR 10 million grant to be allocated to agriculture sector

Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved

Azerbaijani authorities carry out large-scale arrests ahead of opposition rally

PM: We have a very serious emergency situation in Syunik province

Armenia MP’s response to Baku delegate in Belgrade: Azerbaijan has split too

Azerbaijani FM disappointed by last meeting with his Armenian counterpart

Azerbaijani FM remembers no scandals with inadmissibility of Russian citizens with Armenian surnames in Baku