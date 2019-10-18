Armenia parliament majority faction: Gender representation should be ensured when forming political party leadership

YEREVAN. – The law on political parties—and the electoral system, in general—should set out certain rules and principles that should be shared and binding for all parties. Lena Nazaryan, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, on Friday stated this during the parliamentary hearings devoted to the constitutional law on political parties in the country.
In her words, all political parties need to be democratic, and they must create equal and non-discriminatory opportunities for both men and women.
“I propose that the principle of gender representation be ensured in the formation of party leadership, [and] which can be accomplished in two ways,” Nazaryan explained. “Either by the mandatory order provided by law, or an alternative approach is envisioned in the charter of the parties.”
She added that her other proposal is with respect to the formation of party leadership, which, as per Lena Nazaryan, can be carried out by secret ballot.