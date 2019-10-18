News
Participants in protest rally against actions on СС head, his family are near NSS building
Participants in protest rally against actions on СС head, his family are near NSS building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Participants of the protest rally against actions on the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan and his family are near the NSS building. The action is initiated by lawyer, human rights activist, co-founder of the NGO Legal Way Ruben Melikyan.

Melikyan recalled that it is unacceptable to cross the legal and moral “red lines”.

As former parliament vice speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan told reporters, the eldest daughter is inside during interrogation. The younger one is waiting.

Speaking about the protest, she noted that this is not a protest against the authorities, but a protest against the actions of the authorities.
