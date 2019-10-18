Yerevan policeman injured during fatal shooting discharged from hospital

YEREVAN. – Police Officer Armen Hakobyan, who was beaten while trying to catch two criminals in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan in the early morning hours on Wednesday, has been checked out from the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center. The latter’s spokesperson, Tsovinar Khachatryan, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She added that the Hakobyan feels well now.

And remembering his friend, the fallen policeman Tigran Arakelyan, Officer Hakobyan said that, on the day of this tragic incident, Arakelyan had spoken about life being short, comparing it to the life of a butterfly, and he had advised Hakobyan to appreciate what he has and to love people.

The photo above shows Officer Armen Hakobyan with Aleksandr Varosyan, the physician who treated him.

As reported earlier, these police officers had noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.

The police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue. But these persons resisted, during which one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.

Subsequently, these persons fled the scene.

Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The two brothers who attacked the aforesaid police officers have confessed to their crime.

According to them, they had robbed a beauty parlor, but these officers of the law had seen this, and therefore the brothers had decided to flee.