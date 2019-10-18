ARF: Sanctions needed to involve women in party activities

To ensure the inclusiveness of the law on parties, the involvement of women, national minorities, and people with disabilities is very important, said the member of the ARF party Armenuhi Kureghyan on Friday.
Despite this, she noted that one should not forget that parties are formed not around a specific person, but ideas and ideologies. Paying special attention to the problem of involving women in politics, she said that no one talks about the mandatory involvement of women in the leadership of the regional branches of the parties.
“The participation of women should be ensured on a proportional basis,” the ARF member noted adding that this problem can be solved by introducing an incentive system or, conversely, sanctions.