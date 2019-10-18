News
Friday
October 18
Bright Armenia party: Most parties in Armenia do not have access to wide research base
Bright Armenia party: Most parties in Armenia do not have access to wide research base
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Most parties in Armenia do not have access to a broad research base, said Bright Armenia Party MP Karen Simonyan during parliamentary hearings on low of parties on Friday.

The deputy noted that parties are increasingly forced to resort to the help of social networks and the media to understand the public’s position on a particular bill, which could be a reason for manipulation.

"Public relations should be studied either through expert research or surveys, which most parties are simply deprived of. Capacity building and development is also associated with the professional development of party members," Simonyan noted, adding that support should be provided not only financially, but also through the provision of premises.
