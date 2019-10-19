Two die in Beirut protests

During the protests in Beirut, two people died, dozens were injured, 70 people were detained, DW reproted.
Major anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon last two days.
On Friday, protesters tried to break through the cordon and enter the government block. The police used tear gas. Participants in rallies throw stones, boots and bottles at the police. They also erect barricades and burn tires.
Protests broke out after the government announced plans to raise a number of taxes and introduce fees for using instant messengers, such as WhatsApp. Demonstrators accuse the government of corruption and inability to cope with the economic crisis.