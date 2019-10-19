Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message on Yerevan Day

Each of us has its own Yerevan, and they unite and become one and only, said Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of Yerevan Day.
Yerevan belongs to all of us, no matter where where we are, he said adding that the cultural and historical heritage of Yerevan is an indivisible part of our values.
It must be preserved and passed on to generations, as pride, as evidence of a national biography, an indispensable source of inspiration, he added.
According to him, Yerevan can be loved and must be loved also being caring and attentive to it.
Yerevan 'is extremely gentle and sensitive. Yerevan has a memory. Yerevan, smiling broadly, is calling and generously receiving us all,' President added.
'Let's love Yerevan! Every day, let us bear one thought, one dream, one idea, turn them into a matter and reality,' he added.