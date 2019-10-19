Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with UNESCO senior officials

Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan met with Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO Ernesto Ottone and UNESCO's Assistant Director General for Education, Stefania Giannini in Paris.
During the meeting with Ernesto Ottone, the sides discussed the ongoing programs and prospects of cooperation between Armenia and UNESCO in the field of culture.They referred to the implementation of the program on rehabilitation of the historic urban fabric of Mosul. Minister Harutyunyan reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to continue active participation in the implementation of the program.
Mr. Ottone expressed his gratitude for the Armenia’s involvement in program, as Matenadaran presents specialist for bibliography restoration and collection digitization and the Iraqi specialists have been trained in Armenia. He noted that the exceptional experience of Armenian specialists will be very useful in this regard.
Armenia has been highly praised for its active involvement in the four Committees of UNESCO Culture Conventions at UNESCO. During the meeting they also discussed the possibility of providing UNESCO expert aid in legislative reforms in the field of culture.
While meeting with Stefania Giannini, the sides touched upon the cooperation between Armenia and UNESCO in the field of education. It was agreed that UNESCO specialists will visit Armenia in December of this year.
Minister Harutyunyan expressed gratitude for UNESCO's participation in the conference dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Hovhannes Tumanyan held in Armenia on October 11-13. The active cooperation between UNESCO and Armenia in the application of new technologies and artificial intelligence in the field of education have been highlighted