News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Liberty Square hosts Aurora award ceremony (LIVE)
Liberty Square hosts Aurora award ceremony (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The Aurora Prize ceremony kicked off at Freedom Square in Yerevan. Earlier, the Ararat humanitarian initiative Ararat was held here.

The initiative invites all of humanity to join their movement and make a donation for at least some amount, albeit $ 1 monthly for people in need. The money raised will be used to implement the programs of the Aurora humanitarian initiative, whose direct beneficiaries need help.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative annually presents prizes on behalf of all the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.

The ceremony honors people who have done a great job and made an exceptional contribution to saving lives, helping the needy and destitute and promoting the ideas of humanism.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos