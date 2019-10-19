Liberty Square hosts Aurora award ceremony (LIVE)

The Aurora Prize ceremony kicked off at Freedom Square in Yerevan. Earlier, the Ararat humanitarian initiative Ararat was held here.
The initiative invites all of humanity to join their movement and make a donation for at least some amount, albeit $ 1 monthly for people in need. The money raised will be used to implement the programs of the Aurora humanitarian initiative, whose direct beneficiaries need help.
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative annually presents prizes on behalf of all the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.
The ceremony honors people who have done a great job and made an exceptional contribution to saving lives, helping the needy and destitute and promoting the ideas of humanism.