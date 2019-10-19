Aurora co-founders: We created community of humanitarians

YEREVAN. – Aurora Prize is an important part of the program to connect resources that can help humanitarian work that our nominees and winners are conducting, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Noubar Afeyan said during a press conference on Saturday.
“We created a community of humanitarians. We are somehow outsourcing the decision making of who will get the money to experts who decide for us,” Afeyan said.
Another co-founder of the initiative Ruben Vardanyan is hopeful that they will continue this movement successfully so that many genocide survivors could become very successful.
“I hope we will give the second chance to others,” he said. “It is not a personal project of Vartan, Noubar or Ruben, it is a project of the entire Armenian nation and the others who became part of us.”