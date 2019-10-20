At least 9 killed in firing at Kashmir

At least nine people were killed Sunday in firing along the de facto India-Pakistan border in Kashmir, officials said, adding to the spike in deaths in recent days as New Delhi eased a curfew in the disputed region, France 24 reported, citing AFP.
“Two soldiers and a civilian were killed and three others injured in the unprovoked fire by Pakistan,” Indian Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told AFP of the “unprovoked” fire in the mountainous Tangdhar region of Kupwara district.
Several homes were damaged in the attack and three civilians were being treated in a hospital, he added.
Tensions rose in Kashmir on August 5, when India canceled autonomy in the region and set restrictions on movement and telecommunications to halt the unrest.