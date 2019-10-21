News
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who has been at Izmirlian Medical Center in capital city Yerevan for about a week, was discharged from hospital and transferred back to the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary. Armen Charchyan, Executive Director of Izmirlian Medical Center, informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, Kocharyan has recovered and feels well.

On October 9, the ex-President underwent a surgery at the aforesaid hospital.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Հայերեն and Русский
