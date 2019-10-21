Armenia justice minister sees no act that can be viewed as political persecution of Constitutional Court president

YEREVAN. – I don’t see any action that can be interpreted in the context of a political persecution against Constitutional Court (CC) president Hrayr Tovmasyan. The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, on Monday told this to reporters.
“We must follow the actions of law enforcement agencies,” he said. “Naturally, the law enforcement agencies should be very careful and not allow any action that might be interpreted another way.”
Asked about the legitimacy of the current CC, Badasyan said he is concerned about the way in which Hrayr Tovmasyan, the incumbent CC president, had been elected to this office.
As reported earlier, on the basis of a report which independent MP Arman Babajanyan had submitted to the Prosecutor General, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) has launched a criminal case against CC chief judge Hrayr Tovmasyan, and pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (usurpation of official power).
Within the scope of this criminal case, SIS investigators conducted investigations at the CC and the headquarters of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
In addition, Tovmasyan’s father and daughters were called to the National Security Service for an interview.
Arman Babajanyan claims Hrayr Tovmasyan has usurped the office of Constitutional Court President by using criminal schemes.