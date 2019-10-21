Samvel Mayrapetyan not in Armenia yet amid health sharp deterioration

Lawyers for entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan submitted a written notice to the Special Investigation Service stating that their client could not return to Armenia on time due to a health sharp deterioration right at the airport as he was later hospitalized, said the spokesperson for the SIS Marina Ohanjanyan.
Samvel Mayrapetyan was supposed to return by October 15. Currently, the investigating authority will check the information received from lawyers.
He was charged on assistance in receiving a bribe. On January 24, the SIS of Armenia granted the request of the lawyer Mayrapetyan and allowed him to leave the country for treatment abroad, since the organization in Armenia was impossible. On January 17, the ECHR decided to apply an interim measure in the case of Samvel Mayrapetyan and instructed the Armenian Government to immediately provide appropriate medical assistance to the latter.