Ruben Melikyan on Arsen Babayan's detention: Another political prisoner in country

Another political prisoner has appeared in Armenia - “dangerous criminal” Arsen Babayan, said human rights activist Ruben Melikyan on his Facebook.
According to Melikn, it is difficult to notice an important circumstance with the naked eye behind the set of words that characterize the alleged crime against Babayan - he was detained for such a crime, according to which a person can never be deprived of his liberty. Even if it is condemned by the court. "Why? Because in any case, the act of amnesty of 2018 will apply.
And in this case, can a person be lawfully detained? Of course not. And under these conditions, there may remain doubt that the purpose of the detention of Arsen Babayan was to increase the pressure on Hrayr Tovmasyan and obtain evidence against him, he noted. "I think the answer to this question is obvious," Melikyan added.