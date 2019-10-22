Germany's defense minister calls for security zone controlled by international forces in northern Syria

The leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called for the creation of a security zone in northern Syria controlled by international forces. This proposal was agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an interview with DW.
She promised to discuss this project on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO defense ministers to be held in Brussels on October 24 and 25. The decision on the possible participation of the Bundeswehr must be approved by the Bundestag.
According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, so far Germany and other European countries have acted too passively, like outside observers.