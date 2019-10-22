Armenia specialists in Aleppo, hold seminars on explosive ammunition danger awareness (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – At the request of the UNDP office in Aleppo, Syria, specialists from the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise held two-day seminars on explosive ammunition danger awareness for representatives of several international organizations.
A total of 120 people attended these courses, the aforesaid center informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The specialists and administration of the center talked about the compromised and already demined areas of the Aleppo Governorate, and presented the respective rules of safety.
“The latter regularly carry out similar programs in Aleppo, underscoring the importance of raising the level of awareness about the danger of mines,” the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise added in its respective post. “The cooperation continues.”