News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia former minister arrested
Armenia former minister arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Tuesday ruled in favor of the prosecution’s appeal and ordered that former of transport and communication minister and Stones company coordinator Gurgen Sargsyan be remanded in custody.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the court that the ex-minister was transferred from the courthouse to prison, and with police escort.

In September, the investigator had filed a petition with the court of first instance to have Sargsyan taken into custody. But the court had denied that petition and released him on a 10mn-dram bail.

Gurgen Sargsyan was charged during the investigation of the criminal case into misuse in the course of the development and implementation of the North-South Road Corridor Program.

According to the indictment, Gurgen Sargsyan—along with Sedrak Arustamyan and Suren Avagyan—had signed fake contracts and fake service accounts with the contractor constructing the Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri sections of this highway, and whereby illicit funds were written off from this company.

Subsequently, they had concealed the origin of these funds through various remittances and encashments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
My Step faction MP’s car glass broken
The deputy parked a Mini cooper car near the National Assembly building. Coming out of the building soon…
 Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained
Given that this is a new crime, a new criminal case has been instituted…
 Man killed in terrible accident last night is son of Kotayk province former vice-governor
Vazgen Manasyan recently turned 30 years old, he lived in the city of Hrazdan...
 Armenia’s Sarkissian condoles with Russia’s Putin
On the tragic incident in Krasnoyarsk region…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia; 3 dead, 1 injured (PHOTOS)
The car rolled about 200 meters down the valley…
 Assassination attempt carried out against Afghanistan provincial governor
A car bomb targeted his convoy in Maidan Wardak province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos