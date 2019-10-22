News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU
Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A training course under the program on assistance to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia in legal approximation with European Union (EU) standards has started Tuesday in capital city Yerevan. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, and Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan are also in attendance.

“The Ministry of Justice has implemented and successfully carries out large-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union,” Deputy Minister Grigoryan noted in particular, in her remarks at the event.

The training course aims help the policy and law makers in Armenia synchronize the country’s laws with EU laws so that new laws can be applied in everyday practice.

The trainers will provide practical advice on the phases of drafting laws.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-EU meeting: Decision to approve list of arbitrators signed in Brussels
During the meeting, the parties discussed the activities to be implemented within the Armenia-EU deal…
 British pound jumps sharply after news of Brexit deal
The British pound rose sharply on Thursday against other currencies after the announcement of the European Commission...
 UK and EU reach Brexit deal
The parties worked out the official text of the agreement, but it still needs the approval...
 First meeting of Armenia-EU Sub-Committee on Geographical Indications held in Brussels
It was held in Brussels on Wednesday...
 Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative
The EU Special Representative noted that the EU also attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with Armenia...
 Armenian FM and EU special representative discuss Karabakh issue
The parties exchanged views on the comprehensive Armenia-EU partnership agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos