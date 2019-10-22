Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU

YEREVAN. – A training course under the program on assistance to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia in legal approximation with European Union (EU) standards has started Tuesday in capital city Yerevan. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, and Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan are also in attendance.

“The Ministry of Justice has implemented and successfully carries out large-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union,” Deputy Minister Grigoryan noted in particular, in her remarks at the event.

The training course aims help the policy and law makers in Armenia synchronize the country’s laws with EU laws so that new laws can be applied in everyday practice.

The trainers will provide practical advice on the phases of drafting laws.