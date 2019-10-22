News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan
Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, has not visited second President Robert Kocharyan and has not inquired about his health. The PAP leader himself told about this at a briefing with reporters in parliament, noting that he was informed from the press that Kocharyan had undergone surgery.

Asked if he is not interested in the second president’s health, Tsarukyan responded: “I’m interested in all the presidents—starting from the first, the second, the fourth, the prime minister—as I live in this country.”

He added: “You always want to link me to [third President] Serzh Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan. Everyone has his point of view. Tsarukyan has no obligations, he has nothing before anyone. Tsarukyan, with his principles, wants his country and people to live well.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren
"There were some problems, they didn’t solve it...
 Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed
The consideration of the appeal against the decision of the trial court on the arrest of the Armenian second president’s supporter Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital
And he has been transferred back to the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary…
 Kocharyan’s lawyer demands disciplinary punishment for judge Mher Arghamanyan
The latter appealed in the Criminal Court of Appeal the decision of judge of Yerevan general instance court Anna Danibekyan of September 17…
 Armenia CC decides not to consider petition on cassation court not examining ex-President Kocharyan custody decision
The second president’s legal defense had petitioned to the Constitutional Court…
 Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere
“Now both ourt statements regarding Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos