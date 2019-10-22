Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, has not visited second President Robert Kocharyan and has not inquired about his health. The PAP leader himself told about this at a briefing with reporters in parliament, noting that he was informed from the press that Kocharyan had undergone surgery.

Asked if he is not interested in the second president’s health, Tsarukyan responded: “I’m interested in all the presidents—starting from the first, the second, the fourth, the prime minister—as I live in this country.”

He added: “You always want to link me to [third President] Serzh Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan. Everyone has his point of view. Tsarukyan has no obligations, he has nothing before anyone. Tsarukyan, with his principles, wants his country and people to live well.”