Prosperous Armenia Party attempt to guarantee security services of experienced leader failed

The Prosperous Armenia Party proposed adding a clause prohibiting the appointment of heads of law enforcement agencies of persons who do not have relevant professional experience, said Bright Armenia party head Edmon Marukyan.
However, the proposal, according to the deputy, robs the bill of its essence, and for this reason is rejected by the authors.
The Bright Armenia parliamentary faction introduced a legislative initiative, which is designed to solve the problems in understanding the authorities when appointing the director of the National Security Service and the head of the Police. They believe that the positions of the heads of the NSS and the Police should be political, and for their appointment the same requirements should be presented as for MPs and members of the Government. That is, they propose to establish the age limit for the appointment to leadership positions of these power departments at only 25 years old. The authorities in the person of the ruling My Step bloc liked this bill, although some of its MPs had some concerns.