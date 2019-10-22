Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed acting director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

The head of the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan held a meeting with the participation of the leadership of the ministry.
The Minister informed that, by the decision of the Prime Minister, Artak Nahapetyan was relieved of his post as Director of the Rescue Service, and acting director was appointed by the Deputy Director. Thus Major General Vrezh Gabrielyan will replace the former director.
Felix Tsolakyan wished the former director success in his future work.
During the meeting, organizational issues were discussed.