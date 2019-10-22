News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed acting director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry
Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed acting director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The head of the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan held a meeting with the participation of the leadership of the ministry.

The Minister informed that, by the decision of the Prime Minister, Artak Nahapetyan was relieved of his post as Director of the Rescue Service, and acting director was appointed by the Deputy Director. Thus Major General Vrezh Gabrielyan will replace the former director.

Felix Tsolakyan wished the former director success in his future work.

During the meeting, organizational issues were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos