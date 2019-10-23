News
Anti-Christian posters posted at Turkey’s Konya bus stops are removed with efforts by Garo Paylan
Anti-Christian posters posted at Turkey’s Konya bus stops are removed with efforts by Garo Paylan
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, the Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, had telephone conversations with officials at the Konya municipality on posters with anti-Christian inscriptions at the Konya bus stops.

“I spoke to the officials at the Konya municipality,” Paylan wrote on his Twitter page. “The posters with anti-Christian and anti-Semitic content have been removed from Konya stations. We continue to fight racism and discrimination.”

It should be noted that posters have been displayed at Konya bus stops. “Do not associate with Christians and Jews. They are friends. If you are friends with them, then you are one of them. God does not guide the wrong in the right way. ”
This text available in   Հայերեն
