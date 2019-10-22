Russia, Turkey reach agreements on Syria

Russia shares Turkey’s concern over the growing separatist sentiments in Syria, which were artificially warmed up from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“Turks and Syrians have to defend peace and tranquility on the border together. Mutual respect between Turkey and Syria cannot be avoided here,” he said after talks with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.
He said that Moscow and Ankara reached a number of agreements on the situation in northern Syria.
Russian leader called these agreements “very important”. He noted the need to launch a broad dialogue between the Kurds and the Syrian government.
“It is important that the actions of the Turkish armed forces have not used the members of terrorist organizations, including ISIS, whose militants are in the thrall of the Kurdish armed groups and trying to break free,” he said.