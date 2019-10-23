News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Avinyan: ADB is one of Armenia’s important development partners
Avinyan: ADB is one of Armenia’s important development partners
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Within the framework of the Silk Road conference in Tbilisi, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Tuesday met with Vice President Shixin Chen of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Tigran Avinyan expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation based on mutual trust, noting that ADB is one of the important development partners of Armenia with over $ 1.5 billion worth of projects. He added that ADB's support is more fundamental in creating and modernizing economic infrastructure.

Shixin Chen stressed the importance of further developing cooperation with Armenia—and  based on the priorities outlined in the Country Partnership Strategy. The strategy shall be discussed by the ADB Governing Board in November.

Taking into consideration the fact that the meeting took place within the framework of the conference on Silk Road, the interlocutors attached importance to further deepening of regional cooperation in transport and communication.

State-private sector cooperation, infrastructure, human capital development, public administration reforms, and development of high-tech ecosystem were also discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rather controversial bill on water withdrawal from Lake Sevan discussed in Armenian parliament
"We propose that the upper limit of water withdrawal from Lake Sevan be 170 million cubic meters
 Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate: Non-tariff measures as tool to promote market entry, sustainable development
Elvira Mirzoyan, Advisor to the Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia, participated in discussions organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva…
 Gyumri locomotive depot staff goes on labor strike
They demand an increase to their salaries...
 Armenia intends to make non-cash salary payments, but only in Yerevan
He received a lot of proposals and comments related to the bill...
 Expert: Figures on 55 thousand new jobs were overstated
Manaseryan noted that so far there are no changes that could be attributed to the actions and decisions of the Government…
Armenian deputy PM participates in Silk Road conference in Georgia
The discussion was coordinated by renowned economist Nouriel Roubini…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos