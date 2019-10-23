Avinyan: ADB is one of Armenia’s important development partners

Within the framework of the Silk Road conference in Tbilisi, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Tuesday met with Vice President Shixin Chen of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Tigran Avinyan expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation based on mutual trust, noting that ADB is one of the important development partners of Armenia with over $ 1.5 billion worth of projects. He added that ADB's support is more fundamental in creating and modernizing economic infrastructure.

Shixin Chen stressed the importance of further developing cooperation with Armenia—and based on the priorities outlined in the Country Partnership Strategy. The strategy shall be discussed by the ADB Governing Board in November.

Taking into consideration the fact that the meeting took place within the framework of the conference on Silk Road, the interlocutors attached importance to further deepening of regional cooperation in transport and communication.

State-private sector cooperation, infrastructure, human capital development, public administration reforms, and development of high-tech ecosystem were also discussed.