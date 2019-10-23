News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Up to 5mn drams generated by July 2017 have been fully returned
Armenia State Revenue Committee: Up to 5mn drams generated by July 2017 have been fully returned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Until July 1, 2017, the balance of VAT amounts up to AMD 5 million has amounted to AMD 1,564,663,941, which was fully repaid by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Monday to the joint account of 2006 business entities.

The respective statement issued by the SRC reads as follows:

The Law of the Republic of Armenia HO-172-N of September 23, 2019 on Amendments and Additions to the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia has entered into force on October 10, 2019. Article 6 of the Law stipulates that up to AMD 5 million as of the 10th day following the day of official publication (i.e. as of October 20, 2019) up to AMD 5 million as provided by Article 457 of the Code, including the VAT, shall be deposited into a single taxpayer account having the state registration (registration) in accordance with the law, without filing an application by the taxpayer, and inspecting or examining the procedure established by the RA Tax Code.

Until July 1, 2017, the balance of VAT amounts up to AMD 5 million has amounted to AMD 1,564,663,941, which was fully repaid by the RA State Revenue Committee on October 21, to the joint account of 2006 business entities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-EU economic dialogue continues
The Minister of Economy received the head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia…
 Armenian government continues discussions of applications for budget financing of state departments
The application for budget financing of Armenian Economy Ministry for next year was discussed today…
Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 528.92 (down by AMD 1.44)...
 SCR: Gyumri locomotive depot employees are truants
“For 8 months of the current year, the average salary of electric locomotive drivers was AMD 364 thousand…
 Rural shops in Armenia to be exempt from taxes
“This opportunity can be taken, for example, by small catering facilities located…
 Rather controversial bill on water withdrawal from Lake Sevan discussed in Armenian parliament
"We propose that the upper limit of water withdrawal from Lake Sevan be 170 million cubic meters
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos