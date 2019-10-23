News
US Embassy makes statement on possible involvement in Baku protests
US Embassy makes statement on possible involvement in Baku protests
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US embassy sharply condemned publications in pro-government media and television channels in Azerbaijan, which claimed that the US stood behind the October 19 protests in Baku, contact.az reported.

Thus, on the REAL channel, audio recordings of a phone talk of a member of the National Council Gultakin Hajibeyli with an employee of the US Embassy and a representative of the EU mission were broadcast. TV host Mirshahin Agayevpresented this as evidence of American involvement and even the organization of opposition protests.

Recent accusations against the US that America is interested in violating stability in Azerbaijan are false and absurd, Michael Dickerson, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan in a video message.

The United States has supported independent, stable, prosperous, and democratic Azerbaijan since independence, he said adding that over the past 26 years, we have provided Azerbaijan with assistance worth more than $ 1.5 billion.

We highly value our partnership and friendship with the government and people of Azerbaijan, he said adding that they look forward to continuing their partnership for the benefit of both peoples in the coming years.
