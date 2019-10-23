News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia-EU economic dialogue continues
Armenia-EU economic dialogue continues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia.

The Minister noted in his speech: "Cooperation with the EU is very important, given that the programs implemented with the Ministry of Economy are one of the largest and most influential programs in the Government's international assistance portfolio, which [the programs] include joint efforts in our priority policy directions and are aimed at the improvement of the country's business and investment climate."

The Minister of Economy reaffirmed the role of innovations in having a competitive economy and emphasized that, in this context, the government and the implemented policy should be competitive and effective.

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin in her turn noted that she was very happy to meet with  Khachatryan, and discuss the possibilities of deepening economic relations with Armenia. She said they are already cooperating within different programs, but it is very important to deepen and strengthen our further cooperation, and they  are ready to support Armenia in its priority areas.

The ambassador noted that any initiative is effective only when there is continuity and highlighted the consistent steps that the government must take to attract investment and develop the business environment. According to him, it is very important to strengthen the cooperation of the ministries and make joint efforts to increase the effectiveness of the programs.

The Minister attached importance to the role of experienced and professional specialists in ensuring progress in the future work and highly appreciated the agreement with the EU on consulting assistance.

Highlighting the Armenia-EU cooperation in different directions, Tigran Khachatryan presented to the guests the importance of current programs and key economic priorities on the agenda of upcoming investment and business conferences, SME development, tourism assistance opportunities, and a number of other issues.

The ambassador noted that SME development is particularly important in terms of decentralization and territorial development, which can also become an important condition for reducing unemployment. She touched upon the importance of professional education, opportunities for creative business in Armenia, organic food production, development of agriculture, Armenia's great potential in the field of tourism, and highlighted the development of infrastructures, especially in the regions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
RPA Vice President: Joseph Daul touches upon situation in Armenian CC
“EEP is concerned by intimidation & a criminal case against Constitutional Court Chair Tovmasyan…
 Jean-Claude Juncker: Brexit talks were “waste of time and energy”
Juncker said he spent "much of his mandate" trying to solve the Brexit issue...
 Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU
A training course under the program on assistance to the Ministry of Justice in legal approximation with EU standards has started in capital city Yerevan...
 Armenia-EU meeting: Decision to approve list of arbitrators signed in Brussels
During the meeting, the parties discussed the activities to be implemented within the Armenia-EU deal…
 British pound jumps sharply after news of Brexit deal
The British pound rose sharply on Thursday against other currencies after the announcement of the European Commission...
 UK and EU reach Brexit deal
The parties worked out the official text of the agreement, but it still needs the approval...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos