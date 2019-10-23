Armenia PM says he raised issue of arms sales to Azerbaijan at CSTO

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had raised the issue of limiting the arms sales to Azerbaijan at the CSTO immediately after he was elected the head of the government.
His remark came in response to the question by deputy from the Prosperous Armenia party Mikael Melkumyan who asked about arms supplies from Russia.
According to the prime minister, a consensus was reached within the CSTO on the matter.
“We are coordinating the process, and if necessary, it will be carried out more actively. But even without coordination, our positions on the issue coincide,” he emphasized.
As for rhetoric of Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan noted, it is unlikely to change significantly in the near future.
“It has not changed during the last 13 years. And, this is literally the main problem. We constantly urge the Azerbaijani authorities to enter a constructive dialogue,” he added.