News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia PM says he raised issue of arms sales to Azerbaijan at CSTO
Armenia PM says he raised issue of arms sales to Azerbaijan at CSTO
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had raised the issue of limiting the arms sales to Azerbaijan at the CSTO immediately after he was elected the head of the government.

His remark came in response to the question by deputy from the Prosperous Armenia party Mikael Melkumyan who asked about arms supplies from Russia.

According to the prime minister, a consensus was reached within the CSTO on the matter.

“We are coordinating the process, and if necessary, it will be carried out more actively. But even without coordination, our positions on the issue coincide,” he emphasized.

As for rhetoric of Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan noted, it is unlikely to change significantly in the near future.

“It has not changed during the last 13 years. And, this is literally the main problem. We constantly urge the Azerbaijani authorities to enter a constructive dialogue,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia army division heads for Russia
It will participate in the CSTO joint command and staff military exercises…
 Armenia Deputy Defense Minister participates in CSTO working group session
Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia M. Ghambaryan participated in...
 Armenian army subdivision leaves for Belarus
The subdivision of the Armed Forces of Armenia has left for the...
 Armenian parliament speaker: Yerevan to host PA CSTO plenary session in November
“Matviyenko's visit to Armenia is also expected in the near future…
Armenia FM attends meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers
The foreign ministers exchanged views on issues on the...
 Anatoly Sidorov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains serious threat to CSTO member states
According to him, intensification of talks over a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos