Newspaper: Armenia authorities want new service cars

YEREVAN. – Despite harsh criticism from former opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in the past on the topic of service cars, this issue seems to be no longer relevant in "New Armenia" because it is likely that these service cars are now serving the people instead of bosses, according to Past newspaper.

“The number of service cars [in Armenia] not only is not decreasing, but is also increasing regularly.

“According to the information of Past newspaper, petitions have increased in the government with the request to update the [government] car park, purchase new cars, and increase the number.

“The heads of departments hope to get new, more luxurious cars with next year's budget.

“Well, in terms of luxury, Prime Minister Pashinyan also is not lagging behind…The press has already written that he, too, has acquired a new, very modern, extremely expensive service car,” Past wrote.