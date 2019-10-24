News
Russia to send note of protest to Armenia over arms tender failure
Russia to send note of protest to Armenia over arms tender failure
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia will send a note of protest to Armenia in connection with the failure of the arms tender, in which the Russian company ORSIS participated and asks the Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan to resolve this situation, the text of the document, a copy of which is available to RIA Novosti, .

In August 2019, an ORSIS spokesperson told RIA Novosti that after the failure of the tender by the Armenian Defense Ministry for the supply of arms worth several million dollars, in which this Russian company participated, a criminal case was opened in Armenia under the article neglect of service. Subsequently, this information was officially confirmed in the Armenian military department.

According to an agency source familiar with the situation, the note has already arrived at the MFA and will soon be transmitted through diplomatic channels to the Armenian side.

The note, signed on October 22, 2019 by the deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev and addressed to the Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, says that the application for ORSIS participation in this tender was rejected ‘without good reason.’

It also follows from the document that the Armenian Defense Ministry ‘illegally appealed to the bank demanding payment of a bank guarantee for participation in the tender’, although by law the company had to pay such compensation if it won the tender and itself refused to sign the contract.

‘I ask you to consider the current situation and give instructions on the adoption of measures aimed at resolving it,’ the document said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
