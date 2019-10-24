Armenia, China discuss construction of new technological smelter in Alaverdi

The delegation led by the head of the office of the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Varag Siseryan met with the Vice President and other representatives of the Chinese CITIC Company during the visit to Beijing, Deputy PM’s press service reported.
They discussed the possibility of building a new technological smelter in the city of Alaverdi, Lori province (the technology almost completely eliminates emissions). The Chinese side expressed interest in the project, as well as its willingness to discuss further details. It was agreed that the delegation of the Chinese company will visit Yerevan in the near future, where negotiations will continue. Members of the Armenian delegation, who are also members of the council of the Shanxi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint enterprise, participated in the annual meeting of the council in Datong.