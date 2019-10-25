Slovenian parliament speaker: Armenia-EU deal to be ratified in near future

On October 24, within the framework of the Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the Member States of the Council of Europe the Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with the President of the Lower Chamber of the Slovenian Parliament Dejan Židan in Strasbourg, Ararat Mirzoyan has noted that he greatly highlights the meeting with the President of the Slovenian Parliament, which is an important platform for activation of bilateral inter-parliamentary ties and expansion of cooperation, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.
The NA President also evaluated the deepening and expansion of cooperation with Slovenia, noting that the RA National Assembly highlights the role of the parliamentary diplomacy in the context of inter-state relations.
In this respect Ararat Mirzoyan has noted that Armenia-Slovenia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group functions in the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia, which is not formed in the Slovenian Parliament. In response to this, Dejan Židan stated that the works of formation of the Friendship had already started.
The interlocutors talked about the ratification of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by the Slovenian Parliament within short terms which is a legal basis in terms of the development of mutually beneficial relations with the European Union and the EU Member States. Ararat Mirzoyan urged his colleague to ratify it as soon as possible, in response to which the President of the Slovenian Parliament assured that they would ratify it after receiving it from the government within very short period.
The President of the RA National Assembly has stated that the quick launch of the dialogue for visa liberalisation is of special importance for Armenia.