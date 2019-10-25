Armenian and Russian foreign ministries hold political consultations

Political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia took place in Moscow on October 25.
The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, while Russian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenko and Alexander Pankin.
The sides discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in integration platforms, in particular the CIS, the EEAS and the CSTO, as well as regional issues.
The Russian side thanked Armenia for the effective presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as for the organization of a high-level meeting of the Supreme Council of Eurasian Economic Cooperation in Yerevan. The interlocutors noted a high level of bilateral relations, effective cooperation on international platforms and discussed future projects.