3 injured in Yerevan road clash
3 injured in Yerevan road clash
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major accident occurred in Yerevan leaving three people injured, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Armenia reported.

It turned out that the Hyundai Elantra and BMW X5 collided and crashed into a Honda Odyssey.

Rescuers pulled a driver out of a Hyundai Elantra and delivered him to an ambulance. The victim was hospitalized at the Erebuni Medical Center, where doctors rated his condition as satisfactory.

The BMW X5 driver was hospitalized at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich MC, where, having received appropriate medical care, she was discharged.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
