Armenian PM honors memory of October 27 attack victims

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of the victims of October 27 attack on the Armenian parliament.
He was accompanied by Armen Sargsyan, brother of killed PM Vazgen Sargsyan, son and widow of Karen Demirchyan, president of the Armenian National Assembly, as well as family members and friends of other deputies killed in the attack.
They laid flowers at the monument placed in the park of the National Assembly.
Today is the 20th anniversary of the deadly shootings in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Five gunman led by Nairi Hunanyan entered the hall and shot down NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and other six deputies.
As a result of the crime committed 20 years ago, NA President Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Vice Presidents Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikael Kotanyan, and Deputy Minister of Operations Leonard Petrosyan were killed.