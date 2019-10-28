News
Armenian FM: Cavusoglu’s statements deserve all condemnation
Armenian FM: Cavusoglu’s statements deserve all condemnation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The statements of Cavusoglu are worthy of all condemnation, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Matsakanyan told reporters on Monday.

His remarks came in response to comment on the statements of the Turkish minister on the Karabakh issue made by him last week in Baku.

According to the FM, such statements demonstrate the seriousness of the problem.

“We have confirmed our readiness to normalize relations without conditions. Ankara’s retaliatory statements are damning. Such a position is unacceptable,” the FM said adding that these statements reflect Armenia’s deep-seated fears that Turkey is a danger. 

“All points of view expressed are worthy of condemnation,” the minister concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
