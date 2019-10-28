News
CB: Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase briefly and remain low
CB: Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase briefly and remain low
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase for a short time and generally will remain low, Central Bank chair Arthur Javadyan said on Monday.

According to the forecasts laid down in the draft state budget, the average inflation in 2020 will be 2.1% compared to 1.7% in 2019.

As he noted, the monetary policy of the Central Bank will remain weakly stimulating. 

“In recent years, judging by household surveys conducted regularly by the Central Bank, citizens have virtually ceased to expect price increases. This is one of our main achievements, which provides good opportunities for economic growth. We can pursue a more stringent policy and restrain inflation, but we do not want to slow down economic growth in this way,” he said.
