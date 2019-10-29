Number of S. Korean tourists in Armenia increases 38%, there may be direct air link

On October 29, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received the Ambassador of South Korea, Lee Sok-bae.
Avinyan congratulated the Ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission and expressed hope that his appointment would be a significant impetus for the development of relations between the two countries.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Lee Sok-bae said he would spare no efforts to bring the Armenian-Korean interaction to a new level. He also congratulated the Armenian government on reforms in the country and noted that South Korea is ready to share its experience with Armenia.
The Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the recently entered into force Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, which will become a necessary impetus and legal basis for the intensification of bilateral economic ties. Tigran Avinyan also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the field of tourism. In the first half of 2019, the number of South Korean tourists increased by 38% compared to the same period in 2018. In this context, the sides also discussed the issue of launching a direct air link between Armenia and South Korea.
Tigran Avinyan thanked for the development assistance provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, and the implementation of new projects in Armenia by the agency was discussed.
The parties discussed in detail the prospects of cooperation in the field of information technologies. Tigran Avinyan offered to study the possibilities of opening a research branch in Armenia by South Korean high-tech companies.