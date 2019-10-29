News
Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double
Combat potential of 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to almost double
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The combat potential of the 102nd Russian military base, which is deployed on the territory of Armenia, will almost double after equipping with new and modernized models of weapons and military equipment, the commander of the 102nd Russian military base, Colonel Nikolai Martynyuk told Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday inspected the Russian base stationed in Gyumri, Interfax reported.

The chief of staff of the Southern military district, Lieutenant General Sergei Kuzovlev, told Defense Minister that the base is fully provided with material means, equipment and weapons.

He also noted that the base’s range infrastructure allows for a full cycle of activities for all types of combat training, including exercises.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
